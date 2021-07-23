Glitzkoin GTN Lists On More Exchanges - Claims Multiple Benefits

Adding more exchange listings for the Glitzkoin GTN token, has proved beneficial to the crypto. Daily GTN trade volume climbs.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a brief slowdown during the 2020 pandemic, the Glitzkoin project has quickly got back on track in 2021. One of the priority tasks was the listing of the Glitzkoin GTN token, on additional crypto exchanges.

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka was clear about the strategy “… listing GTN on additional crypto exchanges, will be beneficial in more ways than one. Exchanges have been meticulously evaluated, priority given to crypto exchanges with high Altcoin activity”.

With a strong belief that Altcoins will take center stage in the coming years, Glitzkoin has consistently encouraged Altcoins to take on a bigger role. The GTN token has been conceptualized to do more than just, trade on crypto exchanges.

Lila (Hussain) Ruzaini the Business Development Manager at Glitzkoin, talks about promoting usage for the GTN token. In her words “… GTN is the designated mode of payment on the DiaEx diamond trading platform. We also have a partnership with online ticketing giant MyTicket.Asia where, the GTN token would be featured as a mode of payment on the ticketing portal. There will be more such usage cases and users, would prefer to have a range of crypto exchanges to choose from”.

The impact on GTN price due to additional exchange listings, would take a while to appear but, the outlook does appear positive according to the CEO who claims, “…that Glitzkoin has selected the right exchanges, can be seen by observing the clear rise of daily GTN trade numbers”.

For Navneet Goenka, adding additional exchange listings for GTN is just one of the important tasks for 2021 and beyond. He adds, “… with much of the development work now complete, we are geared to schedule the launching phase of DiaEx in early 2022 … confident that, similar trading platforms with GTN as a mode of payment, could be developed for other industries”.

The Glitzkoin CEO also adds that, listing the GTN token on additional exchanges would be an ongoing process. Efforts to make the token more easily accessible and exposing it to more investors, seem to be yielding the right results.

Glitzkoin: The project that launched the GTN crypto, also focuses on increasing usage of the token. The DiaEx diamond trading platform which is a part of the project, makes a connect to the $90 billion diamond industry. Supporting both B2B and B2C trade in diamonds, DiaEx designates the GTN token as the mode of payment. GTN has been trading since 2018, the DiaEx platform is scheduled to launch in 2022. The possibility of developing similar platforms, for other businesses is being explored.

The partnership with the leading online ticketing portal MyTicket.Asia, would allow customers on the portal to use the GTN token to pay for their purchases. Implementation of this arrangement is due to begin once, the health crisis subsides. Negotiations are underway to finalize, similar partnerships with businesses across a range of industries. The focus here as in DiaEx is to increase usage, of the Glitzkoin GTN token.