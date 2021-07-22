Social Impact Organizations working in India invited to register for the Chat for Impact Bootcamp powered by WhatsApp
WhatsApp is supporting 100 non-profits in India to set up their own WhatsApp helplineHYDERABAD, INDIA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhatsApp is supporting 100 non-profits in India to set up their own WhatsApp helpline.
Social impact organizations and nonprofits working in India are invited to register for the upcoming Chat for Impact Bootcamp, powered by WhatsApp in partnership with Praekelt.org and hosted by Turn.io.
Taking place on the 10th & 11th of August 2021, the Bootcamp is aimed at supporting the development and launch of WhatsApp as a messaging platform to advance the work being done by nonprofits in India, primarily in COVID-19 relief. Organizations working in other areas of social impact, including empowerment of women and communities, education, and health in general, are also invited to register.
One hundred organizations that meet the criteria will attend the two-day Bootcamp, which includes online sessions, pre-event work, and a follow-up session. Registration can be done online by visiting https://chatforimpactbootcamp.splashthat.com/. Registration closes at midnight (GMT) on 30 July 2021.
The Chat for Impact Bootcamp is a follow-on from the recent Chat for Impact Summit powered by WhatsApp which saw 30 organizations participating in two days of training to advance their goals of addressing societal issues using WhatsApp as a communication tool. The Summit featured keynote speakers Alicia Garza, Principal at Black Futures Lab, author of The Purpose of Power and co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter (America’s Summit) and Nadia Murad, human rights activist and co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize (EMEA/APAC Summit).
The Chat for India Impact Bootcamp is aimed at supporting and accelerating the work that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are doing to provide vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support via WhatsApp.
“During the Chat for Impact Summit last month, we identified a need for a bootcamp to support organizations in India working in COVID-19 relief and other areas impacted by the pandemic, including women’s empowerment and rights, legal rights and education. Organizations that are ready and strategically focused to build and drive a successful WhatsApp API should register,” says Simon de Haan, Co-Founder of Turn.io.
“Technology has been the most critical instrument in helping India win against Covid-19. As an easy and accessible platform, WhatsApp has been a preferred medium for several government institutions, municipal corporations, civic actors and volunteer groups to take Covid-19 relief efforts and information to people at scale. We feel honoured to have had the opportunity to work alongside some of these organisations to develop innovative and effective solutions for various communities in India. Through the Bootcamp, we look forward to supporting more such solutions and working with social impact organisations to continue contributing meaningfully, “ said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.
“As Praekelt.org, our Turn.io product was instrumental in allowing us to harness the power of WhatsApp to help INGOs and Governments in many countries to deliver vital information and services to citizens around COVID-19. However, addressing a global pandemic requires radical collaboration, sharing of knowledge and empowerment of local organisations who can deliver grassroots services. The Chat for Impact Bootcamp in India has the power to do this in one of the countries hardest hit during this time and we are excited about this opportunity to share and collaborate for global change - Debbie Rogers, Managing Director, Praekelt.org
Although having used WhatsApp previously or having a messaging service already running is not a prerequisite for organizations registering for the Bootcamp, those with a clear and suitable use-case for WhatsApp will be given preference.
ends
Any nonprofit wanting to launch a WhatsApp helpline to support their work and engage their communities should sign up for the Chat for Impact Bootcamp taking place on the 10th & 11th of August 2021.
100 selected organizations will receive the following valued at $5000:
Training via the two-day virtual Chat for Impact Bootcamp on 10 & 11 August 2021
A WhatsApp helpline for their organization
A Turn.io licence for 6 months to help organizations manage and automate their WhatsApp service
100 000 free messaging credits for their WhatsApp service until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic
For further information on the Chat for Impact Bootcamp - India or to register please visit https://chatforimpactbootcamp.splashthat.com/
Indrani Vedula
Turn.io
8897544335398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn