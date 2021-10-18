Social Impact Organizations Invited to Register for November’s Chat for Impact Global Bootcamp Series 2021
The Chat for Impact Bootcamp will enable nonprofit organizations to learn about how they can use WhatsApp to scale their impact and advance their work
Nonprofits wanting to use WhatsApp to scale their impact invited to register for the virtual Chat for Impact Global Bootcamp SeriesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social impact organisations across the globe are invited to register for the Chat for Impact Global Bootcamp Series 2021, powered by WhatsApp in partnership with Praekelt.org and Turn.io.
Following on from the first successful 2021 event for social impact organisations working in India, the upcoming regional Bootcamps will focus on the Americas (3 November 2021), Europe, Middle East and Africa (11 November 2021) and Asia Pacific - (18 November 2021).
The virtual Chat for Impact Bootcamps have been created to support social impact organizations around the world wanting to use a private and secure chat service on WhatsApp to impact and improve the lives of their communities through meaningful conversations, supportive services and access to resources at scale.
The three new regional Bootcamps will provide support to fast-track the development and launch of chat services for social impact organizations working across a variety of critical development sectors including health, education, social justice, gender equality, and agriculture.
In addition to emerging from the Bootcamp equipped with all the tools to launch an impactful service, the Chat for Impact Bootcamps will offer first-hand learning from the highly experienced teams behind some of the world’s most effective WhatsApp services. Regional and Global Senior WhatsApp leaders will also be in attendance, offering guidance and inspiration to participants.
“Expanding the Chat for Impact series to help more organizations harness the power of WhatsApp is a no-brainer. In partnership with Praekelt.org and Turn.io, we’re proud to continue our support of mission-driven organizations to make a positive difference in the lives of others. By using WhatsApp we hope these organisations can continue to scale how they provide easy access to private and secure information for the good of communities around the world.” comments WhatsApp’s Ben Supple, Head of WhatsApp Civic Engagement.
The Chat for Impact Global Bootcamp Series 2021 got underway in August when over 100 organizations working with communities in India participated in a highly successful two-day event.
The upcoming one-day Bootcamps will comprise virtual strategic and hands-on sessions to gain a deeper understanding of how chat is being used in social impact organizations.
“The Bootcamps start with bigger picture impact stories to inspire and help participants gain an understanding of the nature of impact through chat,” says Turn.io’s Co-Founder Gustav Praekelt. “We then move onto practical learning, onboarding and support to launch a chat service on WhatsApp. Participants in the Bootcamp are also able to connect and learn from like-minded organizations as part of the Chat for Impact Community.”
Registration opens closes on 5 November 2021 and each Bootcamp will be limited to 100 organizations. If you are a social impact organization wanting to engage your users at scale, please register today.
Facilitation of the Chat for Impact Global Bootcamp Series 2021 is by Turn.io, a behaviour change platform that helps organizations use chat for impact at scale. Turn.io hosted the recent successful Chat for Impact Summit and Incubator, powered by WhatsApp in partnership with Praekelt.org.
Organizations can register by visiting https://www.turn.io/bootcamp/chat-for-impact-global-bootcamp-series-2021
