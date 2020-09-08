International Literacy Day - Book Today for the 2020 Virtual South African Book Fair
The virtual South African Book Fair 2020 is taking place from Friday 11th to Sunday 13th September 2020. R50 ticket gets you access to the full programme.JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are just three days to go before the virtual South African Book Fair 2020, taking place from the 11th to 13th September 2020.
An entry ticket of only R50 (ZAR) gives you access, from anywhere in the world, to a fully engaging, stimulating and entertaining programme, and loads of activities as well as the Fair’s signature industry marketplace. Tickets are available via the South African Book Fair website www.southafricanbookfair.co.za
The virtual South African Book Fair is presented by the South African Book Development Council (SABDC), with the support of the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) Seta.
The organisers of the South African Book Fair have taken care to curate a virtual event that has something for everyone. It also offers a way of supporting, connecting, growing and showcasing the South African publishing industry during the enormous challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHILDREN AND TEENS
Among the Fair’s highlights is The Magic Tent, which hosts a programme for Children, Teens, Parents, Educators and Caregivers that promotes the affirmative power of books and reading.
POETRY
Book and word devotees will not want to miss the Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café which takes place over two brilliant hours on Friday, September 11th (19h00 – 21h00)
AUTHOR DISCUSSIONS
Author-led panel discussions offer a feast for the mind and soul of those interested in Feminism, Race & Identity, Crime, Relationships & Erotica, Food & Food Security, Travel, Economics, Science Fiction and more.
With topics ranging from White Privilege to Masculinity, Misogyny and African Psychology, Black Lives Matter, Intergenerational Dialogue, the Role of Literary Journals in Africa and so many others, this year’s programme is provocative, topical and unmissable for people across the globe - especially those with an interest in African narratives and the world we now all inhabit.
“Historic circumstances gave us an opportunity to reimagine this year’s SA Book Fair,” comments Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council (SABDC). “We worked at curating an accessible and engaging programme that, even in these virtual times, continue to establish the unique role of books, authors and publishers in addressing the most relevant issues of the moment - in both the public and personal arenas.”
The Fair opens on Friday, September 11th with The Magic Tent and SA Book Industry sessions from 10h00, and the semi-finals of the Battle of the Book Clubs (18h00 to 19h00) followed by the Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café (19h00 - 21h00).
The author discussion sessions will run from 10 am to 21h00 on Saturday, September 12th and from 09h00 to 19h00 on Sunday, September 11th, with between one and three to choose from each hour.
The South African Book Fair closes with the finals of the Battle of the Book Clubs on Sunday evening between 18h00 and 19h00.
For the full programme and ticket sales visit https://www.southafricanbookfair.co.za/programme/
