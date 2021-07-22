215 Beltway Offramp Lane Reduction, Guardrail Repair July 27 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce the eastbound 215 Beltway offramp lanes to Las Vegas Boulevard from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m., July 27, in Clark County for an emergency guardrail repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.