A New Decade for Private Capital Markets
Since 2010, private capital markets AUM have more than doubled, and number of US publicly traded firms is roughly flat (down nearly 40 percent since 2000)
In recent years, the equity market has been given a boost thanks to platforms like Capital Engine®. These platforms open up private equity to individual investors by democratizing unlisted equities.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private markets are rapidly transforming and have surpassed public markets by some measures to become the more popular way for companies to raise money in US.
According to the SEC $2.7 trillion was raised privately in the US last year (compared to $2.1 trillion in public markets), many via Regulation D Offerings and deals in the form of private placements.
Since 2010, both private markets AUM and the number of private equity GPs have more than doubled, while the number of US sponsor-backed companies has increased by 60 percent. Over that same period, global public market AUM has grown by roughly 100 percent, and the number of US publicly traded firms is roughly flat (but is down nearly 40 percent since 2000).
Beyond institutional direct lending we are also seeing the rise of disruptive platform-based lending marketplaces and finance-disintermediation technologies like Capital Engine® for individuals, small businesses and institutions alike.
These range from crowdfunding platforms, marketplaces and non-bank payments systems to the utilization of blockchain technology to enable partial, “tokenized” ownership of illiquid assets by a broader group of small investors.
Marketplaces are disintermediation plays on the value chain of existing industries, essentially take out the middleman and replacing with a more efficient link in the chain. This is how Capital Engine’s financial technology works in connecting private capital investments with investors of all types.
Capital Engine’s software eliminate operational inefficiencies (paper based and manual processes) and fast-track regulatory issues, like KYC, AML and Investor Verification, providing a full-stack of back office technology, digital investment toolbox and distribution platform, to connect private capital with HNW, UHNW individuals and family office capital.
Capital Engine® provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of digital investment tools, back office technology and distribution platform to connect private capital with investors of all types. Our software helps leverage the opportunity to better originate and showcase a diverse selection of private investment deals and offer these to investors i.e. a deal’s potential viability can be better assessed, market appetite determined and transaction promptly closed.
Capital Engine® Online Marketplace is filling a massive gap in the US market in funding private capital markets and alternative investments: Reg D 506 (c) and Reg S (non-US investors) for real estate syndications, venture capital, healthcare, renewable energy, social impact and crypto projects, with UK and South Africa following soon.
Some of the features and benefits include:
* Fully Integrated End-to-End Online System – tailored solution to support entire investment lifecycle with streamlined workflows
* Investment Management Tools include Invest Now buttons, distribution platform and insightful analytics for lead generation
* Regulation & Compliance – compliant environment to manage deal flow and investors
* Issuer Features – robust issuer dashboard, document management, tracking & comprehensive reporting tools
* Fundraising Automation – integrated API structure to manage/sync with key business technologies, auto email notifications & user messaging
* Payment and Escrow – Check, ACH, wire, bitcoin and offline payment options (Plaid, Stripe, WePay)
* Investor Features – robust investment dashboard, document management and investor reporting
Capital Engine® facilitates the creation of efficient and trusted online private capital and alternative investment marketplaces, through our tiered business ecosystem: private label platforms, strategic partnerships and inhouse marketplace for private placements.
Our clients included broker dealers, family offices, wealth managers, incubator (demo day), social impact and real estate funds in providing customized solutions to power private capital markets, with a strong focus on investor management services.
Disclaimers: Reg D filing is a prerequisite for listing on the Capital Engine® marketplace. Capital Engine® is not licensed by or registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, or any other financial services regulator. Specifically, Capital Engine® is not a FINRA registered Broker Dealer and does not offer or sell securities, or engage in any other Broker Dealer activity.
