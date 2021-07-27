Nevoa Hires Two Key Leadership Roles as it Prepares for Rapid Growth
Projected growth in the healthcare disinfection market has prompted Nevoa® Inc. to add a CFO and Director of Marketing.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a Gilbert, Arizona-based company, today announced the hiring of two key executives. Allen Arroyo has joined the organization as CFO and Mark Hein has been named Director of Marketing. The two roles are critical additions to support the company’s plan for rapid growth due to the heightened interest in new disinfection technologies. While overall Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs) are an ongoing challenge, the healthcare market is looking to renew public confidence in the safety of their facilities after COVID-19 and to improve preparedness for pandemic level outbreaks in the future.
Allen Arroyo joins Nevoa as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with over 30 years of experience in hospitality and real estate. Allen is an accomplished CFO with a strong record of growth in both start-ups and publicly-traded companies. Allen began his career in public accounting with KPMG and spent 17 years with IHOP Corp. Over the last 15 years Allen has worked with companies such as Mastro’s Restaurants and Blaze Pizza.
“We are very fortunate to have Allen’s financial leadership and experience as we navigate through strategies for growth to become a market leader in disinfection within the healthcare space,” said Mr. Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc.
Mark Hein joins Nevoa as Director of Marketing and brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare. Prior to joining Nevoa, Mark and a partner started a small marketing and communications firm located in Chandler, Arizona, focused on health and wellness. Most of Mark’s experience comes from his 17+ years in the pharmaceutical industry where he held numerous commercial leadership roles for several major manufacturers and brands.
“Being a relatively new entrant to the market, Nevoa is working very hard to build awareness and educate people on how technology can massively improve a hospital’s current manual cleaning processes. We believe Mark’s vast experience in healthcare will be a tremendous asset to support this effort,” said Mr. Cunningham.
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., is focused on technology that eliminates pathogens in healthcare settings. Nevoa® invented NimbusTM, a robot that fogs Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied patient room, post-discharge. The disinfectant reaches 100% of the surfaces in a room as well as the air. Nimbus then automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution through a rapid dehumidification process that makes the rs, creating efficiencies, and improving the patient experience.
“We initially developed Nimbus to address the 1 in 20 patients that are impacted by Healthcare Acquired Infections. COVID-19 has further highlighted the need to change the status-quo and look to new automated technologies that are far superior to manual cleaning alone,” commented Mr. Cunningham.
The automated hospital disinfection process using Nimbus eliminates all variability and cross-contamination associated with manual cleaning. A University of Arizona study concluded that Nimbus is an astonishing 300 times more effective at disinfection than manual cleaning alone. Nimbus offers the benefit of significantly improved disinfection while freeing up staff for other duties.
