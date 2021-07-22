EAT GOLD ORGANICS GOES 100% VEGAN, DEBUTS THE NEW BAR “STAY SANE”
NOW JOINING THE FUNCTIONAL SUPERFOOD CHOCOLATE BAR BRAND WITH THE HEALING POWER OF MOTHER EARTH: VEGAN, PLANT-BASED, ORGANIC, FUNCTIONAL... & F*CKING DELICIOUS.
I created EAT GOLD ORGANICS out of a love for chocolate and a belief that Mother Earth heals”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAT GOLD ORGANICS goes 100% vegan and debuts the new profile “Stay Sane,” joining the adaptogen and nootropic infused bean-to-bar chocolate brand, available in nine special health and wellness offerings.
Eat Gold Organics’ chocolate is filled with an abundance of health benefits. Vegan, Organic, plant-based, non-GMO and handcrafted in small batches. Each of EAT GOLD’s bars are rich, high-quality chocolate (70- 75% cacao), infused with wellness-boosting ingredients that are the perfect blend of flavor and function.
Each bar has a specific purpose: one for sanity, good vibes, one for good sex, one for good sleep, one to boost energy and immunity, one to support brain power, one for workouts, one for new moms, and one for hot flashes.
Stay Sane:
THE ONE FOR RIGHT NOW - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, ashwagandha, SAM-E
Sanity, sanity, sanity—our happy place is very much dependent on what we put into our bodies. If you could use some help being less over the cuckoo's nest during this forever pandemic, reach for Stay Sane, packed with powerful healing adaptogens and nootropics.
Be Happy:
THE ONE FOR GOOD VIBES - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, organic pure cacao butter, organic goji berries, organic lion‘s mane mushroom powder, tyrosine
Chocolate might make you happy all on its own, but we’ve taken it one step further. With goji berries and adaptogen-rich ‘shrooms, Be Happy is a recipe for even stronger feel-good vibes.
Create Magic:
THE ONE FOR GENIUS TIME - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, organic pure cacao butter, organic matcha powder, organic lion‘s mane, citicoline
No one ever changed the world with low energy. Pump up your power levels with Create Magic, complete with matcha powder, citicoline, and organic lion’s mane. We wanna hear you roar.
Sweet Dreams
THE ONE TO CHILL & GET THE F*** TO SLEEP - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, organic pure cacao butter, organic almonds, organic reishi mushroom powder, tryptophan
Forget taking a chill pill. Try a chill chocolate. Our Sweet Dreams blend features melatonin-rich almonds, calming reishi mushrooms, and tryptophan (not just for turkeys) to send you nodding off to dreamland.
Big Orgasm:
THE ONE FOR DOING IT - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, organic pure cacao butter, organic wild strawberries, organic maca powder, organic cordyceps powder, organic cayenne pepper
We’ll come right out and say it: You deserve a Big O. Climb that sexy mountain with the help of libido-boosting ingredients like maca powder, cayenne, wild strawberries, and mushrooms.
Immune Shroom:
THE ONE FOR EXTRA BOOST - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic reishi powder, organic chaga powder, organic cordyceps powder
Immunity is a complex equation—so much of which has to do with what we eat. If your system could use some help fighting off invaders, reach for Shroom Immunity, packed with powerful adaptogenic mushrooms.
Menopausal Goddess:
THE ONE FOR HOT FLASHES - specialty organic cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic bee pollen, organic chaga, organic lavender
Turn down the temp on hot flashes and regain your inner calm with this delicious remedy. Rich in bee pollen, chaga, and lavender-all linked to menopause relief-Menopausal Goddess will cool you off.
Pre Pump:
THE ONE FOR WORKING OUT - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic almonds, organic cordyceps, organic espresso powder
Are you a strength trainer, a cardio fan, or a yogi (or all of them at once)? Pre-Pump gets your body ready to move with almonds for protein, cordyceps to enhance performance, and a hint of caffeine for energy.
New Mama:
THE ONE FOR MOOD & MILK - organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, organic pure cacao butter, organic raspberry powder, organic raspberry leaves, organic moringa powder, organic nettle leaves powder
We see you, Mama, doing your best to balance it all. When milk supply is lagging and you’re feeling the weight of the world, hormone-balancing moringa and soothing raspberry and nettle leaves come to the rescue.
E-comm pricing ranges from $13 (single bar) -$65 ( Six bar bundle). Available for purchase in Bonberi Mart in NYC and Drooz + Company in Skaneateles, New York, with more brick and mortar stores to be announced soon.
“I created EAT GOLD ORGANICS out of a love for chocolate and a belief that Mother Earth heals,” says Brandon Milbradt, the brand’s creator and founder. “As a new mom, my ‘me’ time consisted of me savoring a bite of chocolate and struggling to find time to make the adaptogen-filled smoothies that gave me what I needed to greet my day with energy and clarity of mind. Eventually I thought, why not combine these two and make something both delicious and effective?”
To source the highest-quality, ethically sourced ingredients, Milbradt sought out experts in chocolate alchemy and nutrition to learn about adaptogens, nootropics, and ancient wisdom. EAT GOLD has partnered with award-winning chocolatier, Chocolate Naive, and renowned herbalists to create luxurious chocolate bars that support health and wellness.
The brand’s mission is to bring the benefits of plant medicine and nootropics to the mainstream, while maintaining high ethical and sustainability standards. They work directly with producers to source direct trade cacao. All the brand’s farmers must be committed to sustainable-quality cacao and grow the beans using healthy environmental and responsible community practices. They are paid at least 40% above market price for the raw cacao beans.
Eat Gold Organics was founded by Brandon Milbradt. Starting with making small batches for friends and family in her kitchen, she was encouraged by the benefits she saw and experienced. Eat Gold was born out of a desire to bring the enjoyment of chocolate and the benefits of adaptogens and nootropics to everyone.
For more information and to purchase online, please visit https://eatgoldorganics.com and follow on Instagram @Eatgoldorganics
