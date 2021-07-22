Westminster Barracks / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/21/21 at 2152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 north, mile marker 36, Rockingham Vermont.
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Izhak Kahana
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/21/21, at approximately 1750 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks
responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash where a vehicle involved had
left the scene. Troopers stopped the fleeing vehicle at mile marker 36 north.
Investigation revealed that Izhak Kahana 48, had left the scene of an accident.
Kahana was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham
Criminal Division on 09/07/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.