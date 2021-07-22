Westminster Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/21/21 at 2152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 north, mile marker 36, Rockingham Vermont.

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Izhak Kahana

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/21/21, at approximately 1750 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks

responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash where a vehicle involved had

left the scene. Troopers stopped the fleeing vehicle at mile marker 36 north.

Investigation revealed that Izhak Kahana 48, had left the scene of an accident.

Kahana was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham

Criminal Division on 09/07/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.