SunPower by PGT Solar Launches a New Website
Arizona’s Most Trusted Energy Consultants
We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator to help homeowners go solar. We are very proud to be the first non-installing SunPower Master Dealer in the country.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by PGT Solar, Arizona’s most trusted energy consultant, recently launched a new website featuring the new Solar Wizard Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
— Greg Field, Principal of SunPower by PGT Solar
SunPower by PGT Solar takes the hassle and uncertainty out of solar. They design an efficient system, review financing and leasing options with homeowners, and then coordinate with SunPower to install and maintain the home solar system.
SunPower by PGT Solar has over a decade of experience designing solar energy systems for homeowners throughout the Phoenix Valley. With over 1,000 satisfied customers, they have the expertise to help homeowners build a brighter future and realize immediate electricity cost savings—often providing qualified customers with zero down financing. Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, SunPower by PGT Solar offers the best technology, design and craftsmanship direct to the customer.
“We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Greg Field, Principal of SunPower by PGT Solar. “We are very proud to be the first non-installing SunPower Master Dealer in the country.”
The Master Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to PGT Solar as a residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, then work directly with SunPower to complete the installation, permitting and rebate processing and maintenance. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by PGT Solar to provide them with the most reliable solar technology. Learn more at sunpowerbypgtsolar.com.
About SunPower by PGT Solar
Since 2011 SunPower by PGT Solar has been designing solar energy systems using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout Phoenix Valley. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Arizona solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Master Dealer, PGT Solar provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills working directly with SunPower to install and maintain each system. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
About SunPower
Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.
