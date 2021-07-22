Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Kayak located

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Hall                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021@ 1630

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT

INCIDENT: Kayak located

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/21/21 at approximately 1630 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an overturned kayak in the Ottauqueche River near US Route 4 in Bridgewater. No one was with the kayak and no reports were received about a missing or overdue kayaker. Bridgewater Fire, Barnard Fire, South Royalton Fire and Bethel Fire all responded and searched up and down river from where the kayak was located but did no locate anyone. At this time, it is believed that the kayak might have washed away due to the high water with the recent rains. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the VT State Police Royalton Barracks.

 

