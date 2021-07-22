Royalton Barracks/ Kayak located

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021@ 1630

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT

INCIDENT: Kayak located

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/21/21 at approximately 1630 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an overturned kayak in the Ottauqueche River near US Route 4 in Bridgewater. No one was with the kayak and no reports were received about a missing or overdue kayaker. Bridgewater Fire, Barnard Fire, South Royalton Fire and Bethel Fire all responded and searched up and down river from where the kayak was located but did no locate anyone. At this time, it is believed that the kayak might have washed away due to the high water with the recent rains. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the VT State Police Royalton Barracks.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: none

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.