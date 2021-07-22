Royalton Barracks/ Kayak located
CASE#: 21B202352
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 7/21/2021@ 1630
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Bridgewater, VT
INCIDENT: Kayak located
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/21/21 at approximately 1630 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an overturned kayak in the Ottauqueche River near US Route 4 in Bridgewater. No one was with the kayak and no reports were received about a missing or overdue kayaker. Bridgewater Fire, Barnard Fire, South Royalton Fire and Bethel Fire all responded and searched up and down river from where the kayak was located but did no locate anyone. At this time, it is believed that the kayak might have washed away due to the high water with the recent rains. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the VT State Police Royalton Barracks.
