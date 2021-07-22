LLENA (AI) Health Solutions, Inc. Collaborates with Amazon to Enable Diabetes Management via Alexa Voice Activation

LLENA(AI) - Health Solutions, Inc. - Where AI Meets GI For Better Health Alexa Live - Send To Phone Integration LLENA(AI) Works with Amazon Alexa

Thanks to Amazon for helping bring this technology to those who need it most. With more than 400 million diabetics WW, this is truly an added value the world can use to help eradicate Type 2 diabetes.” — Charlotta Carter, Founder

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence Startup LLENA (AI) Health Solutions, Inc. is working in cooperation with Amazon and was featured at Alexa Live 2021, a half-day virtual education event for Alexa developers and device makers. LLENA (AI) Health Solutions, Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. Manage your diabetes with the upcoming LLENA (AI) skill for Alexa and always know what to eat, where to eat, when to eat and how to prepare your meal.

With the LLENA (AI) skill for Alexa, you can update your blood sugar and find healthy personalized meals. Using Alexa with LLENA (AI) is simple and hands-free —just ask and Alexa will respond instantly. Use your voice to control LLENA (AI) by speaking commands through any Alexa-enabled device. Just go to the Alexa app, enable the LLENA (AI) skill, and link your Alexa account to your LLENA (AI) account. Then just ask Alexa to set your blood glucose level and suggest a restaurant, it’s as simple as "Alexa, tell LLENA (AI) to update my blood glucose level to 7.5 and suggest a meal".

Charlotta Carter – Founder of LLENA (AI) says – “As a diabetic, my journey is a personal one. I also have family members who are visually impaired from the complications of diabetes. Giving them the power to leverage voice recognition to easily manage their diabetes with the technology of Amazon Alexa, while leveraging the science of LLENA (AI), helps me fulfil a journey of giving back. Thanks to Amazon for helping us bring this technology to those who need it most. With more than 400 million diabetics world-wide, this is truly an added value the world could use to help eradicate Type 2 diabetes.”

LLENA(AI) Collaborates with Amazon Alexa Enabling Voice To Management Type2 Diabetes