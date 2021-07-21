Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense and Assault on a Police Officer: 1500 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense and Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:28 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. While in custody the suspect assaulted a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 36 year-old Cory Donnell Brown, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault on a Police Officer.