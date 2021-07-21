Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene.

A vehicle of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a gold, 4-door SUV with no front tag and damage to the front, passenger side fender.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.