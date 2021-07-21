Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located the victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, a 24 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Anthony Mason, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.