Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Steven C Hayes

Steven and Brilliant discuss psycological flexibility and techniques for liberating our minds from "the dictator within" through a process he calls diffusion.

Love isn't everything, It's the only thing.”
— Steven C Hayes
SANDY, UT, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven C. Hayes is an amazing thinker. Not only has he written nearly 50 books and hundreds of articles but he is also an originator of ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy) and RFT (Relational Frame Therapy). Google scholar data ranks him among the top fifteen hundred most cited scholars in all areas of study, living and dead. His career has focused on human nature, language, cognition, and the application of this to an understanding and alleviation of human suffering. His latest book, and topic of our interview, is called "A Liberated Mind: How to Pivot Toward What Matters".

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Steven joins Brilliant Miller to talk about psychological flexibility, what it is, how we can cultivate it, why it matters, and how it can change our lives. They talk about something in this interview called "The Dictator within" and how to not let it run our lives or ruin our lives. They also talk about awareness and attention, the idea of evolving on purpose, and so much more. Finally, as Steven has written over a million words, they discuss his process for writing, how he has become so prolific, and how Steven’s large volume of content has quite literally changed our world.

Topics Discussed:
• The dictator within
• Evolution and being ‘average’
• Diffusion from our own mind
• Psychological flexibility, emotional openness, and mindfulness
• Authoritarian distancing

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tNLcUo61X4 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Steven C. Hayes guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/steven-c-hayes/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/a-liberated-mind-how-to-pivot-toward-what-matters/.

155. Steven C Hayes - A Liberated Mind: How to Pivot Toward What Matters

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

