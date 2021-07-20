"I hope the public would find it to be a space conducive for easy maneuvering and equal access to justice," said Shelley Henley, court facilities manager and fiscal liaison. "All of the services are going to be accessible in one spot."
You just read:
A look inside Tuolumne County's newly completed, $70 million superior courthouse
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.