14 recommendations look to reform pre-trial services programs

The various branches of the county judicial system, which include the Public Defender’s Office and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office, were tasked by the Board of Supervisors to draft a report that would bring the county into alignment with the state Supreme Court’s ruling. The “In re Kenneth Humphrey” ruling from the California Supreme Court in March that called the state’s bail system unconstitutional on the basis that poverty and relative wealth should be largely curtailed as a way to determine who should be released and who should be imprisoned before a trial.