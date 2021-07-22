ACS Solutions Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Designation

US based business transformation and digital strategy major is re-certified as an AWS MSP Partner for the third time in a row

The AWS MSP Program is an integral component of our managed cloud services offerings. We are focused on helping our customers with IT transformation to realize the business benefits of AWS.”
— Rajkumar Velagapudi, President, Innova Solutions, An ACS Solutions Company

DULUTH, GA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American CyberSystems, Inc. (ACS Solutions), a leader in business transformation and digital strategy, today announced continuing validation of meeting the standards of and acceptance into the robust Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

The AWS MSP Partner Program is designed to validate and promote AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced and Premier Tier Consulting Partners, providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. The AWS MSP Partners help customers solve complex business needs at any stage of their cloud adoption journey. AWS MSPs designation helps grow and promote a business across four key areas: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

AWS Partners leverage next-generation business and technical best practices to build a holistic AWS-based business and are validated against a rigorous bar to achieve the AWS MSP designation. Through AWS MSP Partner Benefits, partners can transform AWS-based businesses, earn industry and analyst recognition, increase visibility with customers and AWS, and gain go-to-market support.

“ACS Solutions is proud to receive the AWS MSP Partner designation for the third year,” said Rajkumar Velagapudi, President, Innova Solutions, An ACS Solutions Company. “Being part of the AWS MSP Program is an integral component of our managed cloud services offerings. Our focus will always be obsession with helping our customers with IT transformation to realize the business benefits of AWS.”

By migrating to and building on AWS, companies around the world are re-defining what’s possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available on AWS and APN Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many opportunities for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS MSP Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer’s environments.

From on-premise to SaaS to the public cloud, organizations today can immediately benefit from ACS Solutions “Next Generation Managed Services” that are modern in design, focusing on automation, declarative configuration, leveraging Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning (AI/ML), and promoting self-service.

About ACS Solutions
ACS Solutions solves complex business challenges with innovative technology solutions that are driven by technical skill, business acumen and passion. ACS Solutions is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Solutions has served Fortune 1000 companies globally for over 21 years. The company employs more than 21,000 employees and consultants worldwide and has offices and development centers across the US and abroad. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

Kevin Nicholas
ACS Solutions
+1 678-487-8381
corp.marketing@acsicorp.com


ACS Solutions is a leading global information technology, consulting and business solutions organization that has been a trusted partner to mid-market and enterprise clients around the world in their digital transformation journey for over 20 years. Our Industry vertical based domain expertise, passion for innovation, combined with the power of technologies in cognitive sciences, cloud computing, data sciences, product engineering, robotic process automation, machine learning, and blockchain, helps clients envision, build and run their businesses more efficiently. Headquartered in the US, ACS Solutions has grown to over $1.1 B in revenue with more than 21,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognized by ACG as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in the State of Georgia, we continue our journey of innovation and excellence along with being a highly respected and responsible corporate citizen, generously giving back to the communities we serve.


