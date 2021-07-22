Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Waypoint TV names Todd Hansen its President

Former Sportsman Channel Exec Joins Waypoint Leadership Team

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waypoint Communications, LLC and Waypoint TV announced today that industry veteran Todd Hansen has been named its newly appointed President. The announcement was made by Waypoint CEO, Builder Brock.

With this appointment, Hansen takes on a leadership role cultivating growth opportunities and will oversee marketing, sales and finance operations for the fast-growing media group.

Hansen brings decades of experience developing and operating successful businesses in the marketing and media space. Before joining Waypoint TV, Hansen co-founded The Sportsman Channel and was responsible for the networks successful launch, serving as it’s CMO and COO from 2002 until 2013. Hansen is a serial entrepreneur an avid outdoorsman and a Life Member of more than a dozen affinity organizations, including NRA, Boone & Crocket Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Pheasants Forever just to name a few.

“Todd Hansen is an industry veteran whose organizational development, media and marketing skills will prove invaluable to our growing team. We have known Todd and followed his work for many years, not only does Todd have tremendous business acumen, but he is also a passionate sportsman who understands our consumers,” stated Builder Brock Waypoint CEO.

“I’m thrilled to be back in outdoor television and to join a modern media company with so much momentum. With the decline of cable and satellite subscribers, the growth of streaming connected television is the future and Waypoint TV is uniquely positioned to be the destination for outdoor entertainment for viewers, listeners, affiliates and advertisers. Waypoint is a true multiplatform enterprise that reaches millions of hunters and anglers,” said Todd Hansen, Waypoint TV President.

About Waypoint TV
Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing “access to the outdoors” through its multiple tv and digital platforms including their online streaming video, apps, live channels and podcasts. Now there is no off-season. For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com

Press Contact for Waypoint TV
John Kohl
Affilium Marketing
414-526-9684
john@affilium.com

John Kohl
Affilium Marketing
+1 414-526-9684
email us here

