A Nutritional Literacy Series Event “Symposium on the Need for Ways to Reach Better Lifestyle Goals.”

Nutritional Literacy Event NY Metro Black MBA Logo NY Metro Black MBA & Pork Logo

Reach greater balance in our mental, physical, nutritional health and ways to reach better lifestyle goals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) is hosting a free 1.5 hour-long conversation on the need for greater balance in our mental, physical, nutritional health and ways to reach better lifestyle goals. The National Pork Board is a sponsor of this event. This event is part of NBMBAA’s Nutritional Literacy series that was launched in February 2021. It is a series of discussions with experts in the field of health, wellness, and nutrition. This session will be moderated by Ms. Tanyette Colon, Founder of Infuuse with two (2) panel members - Ms. Lisa Wimberger, founder of the Neurosculpting Institute and Co-Founder of the Neuropraxis APP, and Dr. Kaveh Kavoosi, Emergency Medicine Head of Progressive Medicine Nurosene. The free event airs on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from noon to 1:30 pm on Zoom. Use Eventbrite to register for this event.

Chuck Roberts, Vice-President of Operations of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association, will host the event and introduce the speakers. Andrew Hamilton, President of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association will offer the closing comments.

About Lisa Wimberger.

Lisa Wimberger is the founder of the Neurosculpting® Institute and co-founder of the NeuroPraxis App. She holds a master’s degree in Education, a Foundations Certification in NeuroLeadership, and Certificates in Medical Neuroscience, Visual Perception, and the Brain, and Neurobiology. She is the author of seven books on neuroplasticity and stress management, including NEW BELIEFS, NEW BRAIN: Free Yourself from Stress and Fear, and NEUROSCULPTING: A Whole-Brain Approach to Heal Trauma, Rewrite Limiting Beliefs, and Find Wholeness.

She runs multiple companies and has over 60 international franchises. Lisa still runs a private meditation coaching practice teaching clients who suffer from emotional blocks, stress disorders, and self-imposed limitations. She is a keynote speaker and a faculty member of Kripalu Yoga and Meditation Center, the Law Enforcement Survival Institute, Omega Institute, and 1440 Mul1versity.

About Kaveh Kavoosi, MD.

Kaveh Kavoosi has been an ER MD for 4 yrs. However, his work extends far beyond medical practice. A world traveler, student of Internal Family Systems, and a dedicated knowledge seeker of the inner workings of the human psyche, Kaveh brings solace and much-needed compassion to the medical profession. He works alongside Nurosene as their Head of Progressive Medicine researching and u1lizing the most effec1ve modalities, medicines, and technologies to support individual and group healing.

About Tanyette Colon.

Tanyette Colόn is the founder of InFuuse (launching May 2021), which is an omnichannel communication platform that is the digital door between marketing and where the patient care journey begins. Human Approach + Smart Technology = Seamless New Patient Appointments and Conversions

Infuuse unifies all marketing communication channels: phone, FB messenger, email, SMS chat, telemedicine into an easy-to-use intuitive dashboard.

For the past 14 years, she has also been a Senior Internet Marketing Consultant at ReachLocal, a USA Today/Gannet Company, and Google partner. She has assisted hundreds of businesses and large hospital systems customize and manage effective lead-generating digital/social marketing campaigns.

Tanyette is also currently a part of the advisory board for Paybby a digital bank created exclusively to serve the historically underbanked and underserved. Paybby, powered by the Wicket Banking app, seeks to empower our customers by providing smarter banking, innovative tools to manage finances, and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty, recirculate funds, and build wealth within and for our communities. The application is ready for download and is available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About the National Black MBA Association.

The National Black MBA Association was founded in 1970 and has grown nationwide to 40 chapters and 20,000 members. Over the 50 years of existence and growth, we have addressed many topics of need and interest of our members, their families, and the community we serve. Issues such as literacy in finances, educational, employment, and career opportunities through our seasonal career fairs and national conference, providing educational scholarships, training and development for individuals and small businesses, health and wellness, youth mentorship, and guidance through our Leaders of Tomorrow Program, wealth management, a black think tank for social needs and leading us into the need for educa1on and awareness of nutri1onal literacy nationwide. We want to acknowledge these achievements of the NBMBAA and our members, give thanks to our donors, sponsors, and corporate partners who have built our path to excellence. https://www.nyblackmba.org

About National Pork Board.

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion, and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half-century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit https://www.porkcheckoff.org.

Nutritional Literacy Series Event by The NY Metro Black MBA