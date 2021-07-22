SAMBA TV ANNOUNCES GLOBAL TV VIEWERSHIP DASHBOARD WITH REAL-TIME RATINGS FOR LOCAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL EVENTS
Launching in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Australia, the Analytics Tool Delivers TV Data with Scale and Accuracy Across Demographic and Geographic SegmentsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced the launch of its global Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard, an interactive TV analytics dashboard featuring geographic and demographic analysis of viewership in real-time across the world, starting with four of the largest media markets: the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia.
“The Olympics this year will underscore the importance of television and its unique ability to bring together billions of people in living rooms across the globe,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “As a leading provider of real-time TV data at global scale, Samba is uniquely able to quantify just how powerful the Olympics audience will be for viewership and brand sponsorship, which remains the primary business model for the Olympics globally. Now more than ever, TV data is critical for the media industry desperate to understand the rapid changes in viewership behaviors pre-, mid-, and post-pandemic. In the spirit of using data to drive transparency in media and foster innovation in the viewing experience of TV, we are pleased to offer the industry this powerful tool at no-cost to facilitate discussion and innovation.”
“Having been at the forefront of providing our clients the most innovative and scalable data, Samba TV’s Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard is an important resource for every global brand engaged in large-scale events like the Olympics,” said IPG Media Lab Managing Director Chad Stoller. “This interactive tool provides comprehensive and at-scale TV analysis, imperative to our industry where there have been historic challenges making decisions with real-time data.”
The Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard, available now on Samba TV’s website, allows advertisers the ability to see what channels and shows are being watched in their city or country within seconds. The dashboard leverages the company’s proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to provide in-the-moment insight into viewership across markets.
"In today’s more addressable, measurable media ecosystem, marketer needs have evolved – they want to buy TV advertising the way they transact digitally – more dynamic, more flexible, more informed by data, and importantly, optimized in real time,” said dentsu’s Amplifi U.S. President Mike Law. "Audiences around the world will be tuning into the Olympics almost universally, and tools like Samba TV’s Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard can enable understanding that fuels in-campaign buying decisions like never before.”
“Gone are the days or waiting days, weeks, or months for analysis of TV events that have already happened,” said Navin. “In today’s rapidly changing landscape, we believe the world needs real-time decision making and optimization through automation. We are unlocking the power of real-time TV data and this first-of-its-kind solution raises the bar to make real-time insights available to everyone.”
Samba TV’s ACR technology, integrated at the chipset level across 24 Smart TV brands globally, identifies content that appears on the TV screen including: TV shows, commercials, movies, and video games. With a global addressable footprint of 46 million devices, Samba TV enables advertisers, TV networks, and publishers to discover their TV audiences, amplify their marketing message across screens, and quantify the impact of their advertising.
For more information, please visit https://www.samba.tv/business/real-time-tv-viewership.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on a comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
