Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – S Squared Insurance Agency
S Squared Insurance Agency
Meet S Squared Insurance Agency, your trusted source for the best insurance coverage for the best price, insuring all of Indiana and Ohio.
We joined Quantum Assurance because we want to ensure that our customers are fully satisfied, and we want this to be their last stop for insurance coverage.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Scott Scales, an independent insurance agency owner at S Squared Insurance Agency. Scott joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in October 2020 and opened his family insurance agency in Lafayette, Indiana. S Squared Insurance Agency insures all of Indiana and Ohio in auto, home, business insurance, and much more!
— Scott Scales, Agency Owner, S Squared Insurance Agency
Scott Scales has been in the insurance business for over 35 years. He has multiple areas of expertise and has a passion for helping people with their insurance needs. His daughter, Sarah Scales, is right by his side and has been in the insurance industry for over 10 years. She followed her father's footsteps in the insurance industry and eventually will take over the family business.
“I met Scott Scales and his daughter, Sarah Scales in 2020. Both are incredibly nice people and saw the potential that Quantum offers. They were interested in transitioning out of the captive world to start their own independent agency for many reasons. This father-daughter team is very customer-oriented and takes great care of their clients in the states of Indiana and Ohio. We are thankful to have Scott and Sarah and their team join Quantum!" – Alesya Flynn, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
When you work with S Squared Insurance Agency, you can expect:
• The right coverage at the right price.
• Expertise with over 15 carriers to find the right insurance fit for you and your family.
• That every insurance renewal is met with the best product and lowest price available.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About S Squared Insurance Agency:
S Squared Insurance Agency is more than just an average Insurance Agency. We have partnered with Quantum Assurance to make sure we take the burden firmly off our clients’ shoulders; after all, it’s what we’ve been doing for 50 years.
As a one-stop Insurance Agency with years of experience managing a wide range of risks and exposures, we have the skills to ensure our clients receive exceptional coverage. To keep your loved ones safe and to protect your assets, contact us to find out how we can help. Our team of experts is waiting to hear from you. To learn more visit: www.2stateinsurance.com
