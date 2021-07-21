Xicato and amBX Announce Strategic Partnership
Technology Integration Offers Smart Building Industry a Unified Control Platform
Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, and amBX, developer of unique and innovative lighting controls software that enables smart buildings, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Xicato's smart wireless controls with amBX SmartCore lighting control software. The strategic partnership offers the smart building industry a complete intelligent and wireless solution that includes lighting, sensor and data management within one unified and simple to use platform eliminating the need for separate control systems by functionality.
“The integration of the amBX SmartCore lighting control software with the Xicato Intelligent Gateway provides new opportunities for specifiers, designers and installers of smart lighting systems, uniting two highly innovative solutions into one single platform,” said Andre Jutel, Business Development Manager at amBX. “The promise of intelligent, fully integrated hardware and smart control offers unique interoperability with other systems such as building management solutions, security and access control.”
“Wireless connected Xicato devices can now be used with the powerful amBX SmartCore lighting software system delivering reporting and visually representative operational data in real-time,” said April Mitchell, VP of Channel Marketing. “Additionally, amBX’s recent addition of smart emergency lighting control to their product suite is a further benefit as this functionality is a highly popular request from Xicato’s worldwide customers.”
Xicato’s Smart Controls and amBX SmartCore, in partnership, delivers new levels of control with complete data aggregation in one solution that is fast and easy to commission, offering substantial cost savings over many traditional lighting control solutions on the market today. Detailed lighting control by room, floor, building, and campus is now realised, combined with dynamic real-time data aggregation across the entire lighting network.
About amBX:
amBX’s award-winning smart lighting and building control software, SmartCore, is an open, interoperable platform that unifies control, connectivity and real-time data insight. Uniquely created in software, in-house, in the UK - it can scale to any sized project and be customized to meet the end user’s requirements. With the ability to connect older proprietary systems, IoT devices and newer systems, amBX truly enables smart buildings.
With a focus on human-centric capability and healthier, more sustainable buildings, amBX offers new capabilities for Specifiers, Contractors and OEMs. Their software is installed in millions of square feet of buildings and in over 200 projects in 16 countries. With a belief in a future for lighting and building control that can transform human experience and wellbeing, the SmartCore system is designed to deliver real value for buildings and projects of all sizes.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
