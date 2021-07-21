Jonathan Cooper Accepted into Leadership Palm Beach County Engage Program
Cooper is one of 48 professionals selected for esteemed program
I am honored to be part of the Leadership Engage Program, Class of 2022.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Cooper, Vice President, Cornerstone Solutions has been accepted into the 2021-22 Leadership Engage Program, Leadership Palm Beach County’s flagship program. Leadership Engage, presented by iTHINK Financial, is a highly selective 10-month program which unites community leaders and offers participants a transformative learning experience and a powerful network, with the intent to better Palm Beach County.
— Jonathan Cooper, Vice President, Cornerstone Solutions
Participants from diverse industries and backgrounds gain a deeper understanding of their own leadership styles and learn how they can make significant contributions in the community. With many industries still adapting to the changes ushered in by COVID-19, the Engage Class of 2022 is joining the Leadership Palm Beach County family at a time when community involvement is more appreciated than ever.
“I am honored to be part of the Leadership Engage Program, Class of 2022,” said Cooper. “I am ready to dive into the issues surrounding our communities with a dedicated group of leaders who share in the vision to support and improve our county.”
The 48 class members were selected for their leadership and service in their professional and civic lives. They will meet each month from September through May to explore program topics such as agriculture, education, public safety, and healthcare. Class members will also divide into smaller groups and work on their chosen “Engage Forward” projects, the Leadership Palm Beach County civic engagement initiative benefiting local non-profits and aimed at tackling challenges facing the region.
The mission of LPBC is to educate and unite leaders to build a better community, and the 48 new class members look forward to furthering this mission. For a full list of members of the Leadership Engage Class of 2022, click here.
About Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting, public affairs and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. The company specializes in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.
About Leadership Palm Beach County
Leadership Palm Beach County, Inc., is an educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to foster awareness of community issues and promote efficient communication and cooperative relationships between existing and emerging community leaders. LPBC’s stated mission is to educate and unite leaders to build a better community. Initiated in 1983 through a collaborative effort of the local Chambers of Commerce, LPBC has prepared nearly 3,000 adult and youth graduates for enhanced community leadership roles. Learn more about LPBC at: LeadershipPBC.org.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here