Aero Asset Strengthens Sales Support Staff
New Staffers To Be Based in US
Both of these staff additions will further strengthen Aero Asset’s strong support for our clientele interested in buying and selling preowned helicopters. We are delighted to welcome them to our team.”TORONTO, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added Jim Morford as director of Market Research and Holly Gilewski to its Aircraft Sales Support team. Both will be based in the United States.
"Both of these staff additions will further strengthen Aero Asset’s strong support for our clientele interested in buying and selling preowned helicopters,” said Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy. "These two skilled professionals bring solid credentials and experience to our sales support group and we are delighted to welcome them to our team."
Jim Morford
Morford's aviation career started in 2007 as Customer Service Manager for leading aviation market research firm, AMSTAT. During his time there, he worked with aviation companies of all sizes and contributed to AMSTAT becoming one of the industry’s most trusted sources of market intelligence.
Morford has worked with leaders in all sectors of the aviation industry including OEM’s, operators, financiers, and maintenance organizations. He will be based in New Jersey.
Holly Gilewski
Gilewski will be based in Orlando. She graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and worked at Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance before joining Aero Asset.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm founded by President Emmanuel Dupuy, Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira and Vice President of Sales William Sturm. The multilingual group has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual preowned Heli Market Trends reports based on proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets.
Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
