Atlantic Highlands Recreation Committee brings popular music festival to town July 31
Cranston Dean, Elevation Bookings and Telegraph Hill Records are moving Parkfest 2021 to the Atlantic Highlands to benefit local charities.
The 3rd annual Parkfest will feature more than 15 bands and performers from diverse genres on the Atlantic Highlands Marina Lawn in an effort to raise money for charity.”ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Highlands is a community ready to commit to Arts and Music. They will be bringing an unique outdoor music festival to town on July 31, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 8:00PM. The 3rd annual Parkfest, previously held in nearby Highlands, will feature more than 15 bands and performers from diverse genres on the Atlantic Highlands Marina Lawn in an effort to raise money for charity. There are satellite locations, and before and after events from 11:00AM to 10:00PM as well.
— Cranston Dean
While the event is free and open to the public, there is a call for donations to benefit the Atlantic Highlands Food Bank, Atlantic Highlands Arts Council and local first aid squad. Monetary donations will be accepted at the event or online. In addition, donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the main stage on July 31 during the event hours.
The lineup is a stellar mix of Telegraph label names, scene regulars from all over New Jersey area and Atlantic Highland locals; Elastic Waist Band, Spirit Fox, Marc A. Tappan, Alexander Simone & Whodat?, Mister Tickle Hands, Ross Owen & the Tribe, Bryan Hansen Band, BACKHOUSE, Flourish, Daly Rituals, Chris Morrisy, Jessie McCormick, Ryan Gregg, Kuf Knotz, Christine Elise, & Joseph Alton Miller and The Well Wish.
There will be yoga with Lindsay Gunn at the Marina at 11 am before the music. Other art, music, and comedy is sprinkled throughout the town too, so be sure to visit all the mini stages at Atlantic Moviehouse, 1st Cup Coffee, Julio’s Pizza and at The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council location The day ends at an official after party hosted by Cranston Dean and the Foes of Fern at The Chubby Pickle.
Get additional details on the Parkfest 2021 Facebook Page, on Instagram @parkfestnj or by contacting Telegraph Hill Records at promo@telegraphhillrecords.com
