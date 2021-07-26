IADA Adds New Products & Services Expertise
Operations in Dallas, Tulsa and Hong Kong
The IADA Board of Directors extends a gracious welcome to EAP, and to Omni Aircraft Maintenance and Asian Sky Media.””DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three new Products and Services members have been verified and accepted by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
The latest companies to join the growing ranks of IADA’s Verified Products and Services members are Engine Assurance Program (EAP), headquartered in Dallas; Omni Aircraft Maintenance, in Tulsa, Okla.; and Asian Sky Media, located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
"The IADA Board of Directors extends a gracious welcome to EAP, and to Omni Aircraft Maintenance and Asian Sky Media,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “All of our Verified Products and Services members, has been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the absolute highest ethical standards and experience."
Starling added, “EAP is an all-new member of IADA. However, businesses associated with the other two new Products & Services members have been involved with IADA for some time. Omni’s maintenance business is a sister company of IADA-accredited dealer Omni Aircraft Sales and Asian Sky Media is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IADA-accredited dealer Asian Sky Group. Both companies have been important participants in the activities of IADA.”
IADA Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, or maintenance. The membership application process for Products and Services membership begins with an applicant completing an application. As part of the application process, the candidate will contact three IADA members to ask for their support as a sponsor. The IADA membership votes on new Products & Services applicants twice a year.
EAP
EAP is a fast-growing, high-quality hourly maintenance program for operators of private aircraft powered by Honeywell, General Electric, Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney engines. It was founded to fill a void in the marketplace.
The cost of engine maintenance coverage for mature aircraft has remained high despite the fact that the airframe, engines and parts are now available for significantly less cost. EAP takes advantage of these engine parts and services discounts and passes that value directly to its customers.
Engines served by EAP have logged millions of hours of service on more than 30 different aircraft applications. EAP focuses specifically on older engine platforms and saves owners money with our single source solution which offers many cost saving advantages. Operators can save as much as $80-$100 per engine per hour using EAP’s hourly maintenance plan. For more info go to Aircraft Engine Maintenance Programs | EAP | Dallas.
Asian Sky Media
Asian Sky Media (ASM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Asian Sky Group (ASG), assists clients with brand development and positioning in the region, as well as evaluating strategic options for growth. ASM publishes a dozen industry-leading reports on the business jet, helicopter, and charter fleets in Asia-Pacific, as well as reports on general aviation, infrastructure, and training schools across the region.
Asian Sky Media has been recognized by the Asian Business Aviation Association as the Best Media Company in Asia-Pacific four years in a row and is the leading brand provider for the general and business aviation industry in the region. Asian Sky Fleet Reports are produced by ASG’s aviation consulting team, in collaboration with Asian Sky Media –a division of ASG focusing on media, publications and aviation marketing services.
Through its marketing services, Asian Sky Media offers aviation companies online and offline opportunities to enhance brand awareness, develop a more strategic marketing plan and connect with target audiences in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. For more info go to: Asian Sky Media.
Omni Aircraft Maintenance
Omni Aircraft Maintenance was formed with industry partners in mind. After decades of maintaining an in-house charter fleet, Omni is able to provide service backed by a nearly 40-year history of safety, reliability and service excellence.
Services include:
On-Site Airframe Inspections
Avionics Troubleshooting and Testing
AOG Services
Component Replacements
Engine Periodic Inspections
Paint and Interior Restoration
Weight & Balance
Consulting Services
A sister company, Omni Air Transport, has nearly 40 years’ experience as a private jet operator with an unrivaled in-house aircraft maintenance team. From personal experience, Omni knows the importance of safety, timeliness, and consistent communication. For more info go to Omni Aircraft Maintenance – Inspecting, maintaining & operating jets (omnimx.com).
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn