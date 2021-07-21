Purple Heart Homes Celebrates its 750th Completed Veteran Project

David Adams, Vietnam Navy Veteran, is the 750th Veteran to be assisted by Purple Heart Homes.

David Adams, Vietnam Navy Veteran

750 Veterans helped is a wonderful number to hit as an organization, but we still have a lot of work to do and Veterans to help!”
— John Gallina, CEO and Cofounder of PHH
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 22, 2021, Purple Heart Homes is proudly celebrating the completion of its 750th Veteran project for David Adams, a Vietnam Navy Veteran who performed medical duties aboard the USS Canberra.

Purple Heart Homes will hold a ceremony to honor David and his family. This ceremony will include a presentation of David’s service record, an observation of the sacrifices made by the military family, and a presentation of the American flag.

Adams served his country from 1965 to 1971, and again, from 1974 to 1975. When asked why he chose the Navy, Adams stated, “The Navy gave me opportunities that I would never have experienced otherwise. I travelled, learned to swim, met lifelong friends and became skilled at the game of chess!”

“We couldn’t do this without our great partners The Home Depot Foundation, Owens Corning, and Kaiser Roofing,” said John Gallina Cofounder and CEO. “750 Veterans helped is a wonderful number to hit as an organization, but we still have a lot of work to do and Veterans to help!”

ABOUT PURPLE HEART HOMES
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina. For over 12 years, Purple Heart Homes has been providing housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging Veterans that are substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America.

For more information, visit purplehearthomesusa.org or reach out to info@phhusa.org.

For press inquiries, contact Layn Thomas at lthomas@phhusa.org.

LAYN THOMAS
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
lthomas@phhusa.org
