Sports Turf Scores Corky Kell Sponsorship to Kick Off the 2021 High School Football Season
Eleven games held at five locations from Aug. 18-21
Every year, we look forward to watching the country's top athletes take the field and compete in the best matchups of the season. This is an event you just can’t miss.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is proud to sponsor the Corky Kell Classic for the fourth year in a row. The five-day event is set to kick off the 2021 high school football season with 11 games at five separate locations from Aug. 18 from Aug. 21.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
“Our continued sponsorship with Corky Kell gives us an opportunity to engage with coaches and athletes who utilize our facilities,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Every year, we look forward to watching the country's top athletes take the field and compete in the best matchups of the season. This is an event you just can’t miss.”
The 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic games will be played at the following venues:
Wednesday, Aug. 18 in West Forsyth
- 5:30 p.m. Cherokee vs. Mays
- 8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Carver-Atlanta
Thursday, Aug. 19 in Dacula
- 5:30 p.m. Westlake vs. Archer
- 8:30 p.m. Dacula vs. Tucker
Friday, Aug. 20 in Gainesville
- 5:30 p.m. Gainesville vs. Johns Creek
Friday, Aug. 20 in North Cobb
- 8:30 p.m. North Cobb vs. Buford
Saturday, Aug. 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 9:00 a.m. McEachern vs. Kell
- 11:45 a.m. Parkview vs. Mill Creek
- 2:45 p.m. Lowndes vs. Walton
- 5:45 p.m. North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Al.)
- 8:45 p.m. Brookwood vs. Collins Hill
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s ongoing support of the Corky Kell Classic,” said Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenburg. “I have been involved in Georgia high school football almost all my life--back to the 1970s when we played on fields that hardly had any grass. It is incredible to see how far this state has come with turf surfaces and players’ safety, and Sports Turf is top notch when it comes to materials, installation and, most importantly, customer service.”
Specializing in a variety of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. With a focus on safety, performance and durability, Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com