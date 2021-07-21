Data Facts and Hirelink Announce New Integration Partnership

National and international Background Screening provider Data Facts recently announced a partnership with HR technology company Hirelink.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, recently announced they are partnering with HR technology company Hirelink.

Together, Data Facts and Hirelink offer a streamlined ordering interface that helps expand integration options, boosts operational efficiency, and improves the candidate experience. Hirelink works on top of any software that is accessed through Google Chrome.

Lisa May, Data Facts’ Senior Vice-President of Strategic Solutions, is optimistic about what the partnership brings to the table for current and future clients. “We can now provide a way to integrate with any ATS via a secure Chrome browser extension. We are excited about the quality of this integration, which reflects our exemplary standards of service and support. This integration will make it even easier for our clients to mitigate hiring risk and manage applicant screening.”

Features of this integration include:

• Integrating all HR data from various platforms into one area through a browser extension.

• Automatically detecting emails and phone numbers on the current page.

• Connecting with any ATS system, even clients who don’t have an open API.

Hirelink’s General Manager, Auston Tesch, is also confident the new partnership will provide clients with expanded options to keep their businesses productive and profitable. "Business functions today require multiple platforms to fulfil one's work responsibilities, making it difficult to keep up and leaving no room for wasted time and energy. Hirelink is your one-stop solution to save you time and money, working to bridge the gap and keep you connected to all your hiring tools in one system. With seamless integration, Hirelink is the right choice every time."

The integration between Data Facts and Hirelink is live and available now.

About Hirelink

The Hirelink Extension for Google Chrome allows companies to instantly connect all HR systems, which gives them access to all their hiring information within one platform.

HireLink helps avoid the painful process of integrating each system one by one, or logging into multiple systems. Their software allows integrations with 100's of different HR systems and services immediately. It’s the perfect solution to your integrations needs.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience.