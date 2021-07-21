Apogee ITS Ranked 35 on Channel Futures MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Managed Services, Innovation and customer focus

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee IT Services has been ranked as number 35 of the world’s premier managed service providers list in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Apogee IT Services has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted 1000’s of applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 examines organizational performance based on annual revenue, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer focus.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”

“It is great to achieve this acknowledgment and ranking of number 35 among the 1000’s of IT Service Providers in North America”, said Paul Cronin, CEO of Apogee IT Services. “Our commitment to innovation and providing the ultimate client experience at every touch allowed us to help clients that were struggling in 2020 to make it through difficult times. Our people, solutions and client focus have enabled us to act and be recognized as the leader that we have become.” “I give the credit for this success to our people who every day strive to go beyond mediocrity and finish at the top, I am thankful for the opportunity to lead them.” I am indeed thankful for our clients who help define us, encourage us and present us the opportunity to serve them.

This year’s list attracted 1000’s of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the MSP 501 history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, Apogee’s services and technology offerings focus on enabling our customer businesses in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels.

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.

The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Apogee IT Services

Apogee’s mission is to help its clients fuse their business with enabling technologies that inevitably allow them to grow top line revenue and increase bottom line income. We recognize the unique challenges and vision of each client and design solutions to strategically navigate the changing IT landscape. Apogee IT Services has been in business for 29 years and has regional offices in the Northeast, United States and Toronto, Ontario. Apogee’s Managed Solutions encompasses all technology service components including help desk, proactive IT managed services, managed security, penetration testing, BCDR, collaboration, hosting, hybrid cloud offerings, telecom offerings and an extensive portfolio of consulting services to enable a business to transform the way they do business.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

