Table Hockey Challenge v1.0
An electronic version of the classic table and arcade ice hockey game.DALLAS, TX, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Table Hockey Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox.
An electronic version of the classic table and arcade ice hockey game, with controls at the bottom of screen that allow you to move your players forward / backward, and pivot to pass, shoot or even steal the puck from an opposing player.
Contains Help pages, a Tutorial, and a 5 player Practice mode.
Two player local mode allows playing a human opponent on the same tablet screen.
Challenging AI with several difficulty levels, and a built-in 8 team tournament mode.
Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows 10 PC with mouse, keyboard, or up to two Xbox controllers. It also runs on the Xbox with up to two controllers.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects.. Patrick Hicks was responsible for QA on iPhone and iPad. Angel Hernandez was responsible for Android QA.. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "I always enjoyed playing with these kind of hockey table games. We wanted to share the excitement with a new generation of players."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 85.9 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Table Hockey Challenge 1.0 is $3.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Sports category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Table Hockey Challenge video preview