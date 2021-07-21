COVID-19 Daily Update 7-21-2021
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Marion County.
“We mourn the loss of this West Virginian and send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,521), Berkeley (12,966), Boone (2,187), Braxton (1,028), Brooke (2,254), Cabell (8,990), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,583), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,915), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,859), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,255), Jackson (2,278), Jefferson (4,822), Kanawha (15,579), Lewis (1,319), Lincoln (1,610), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,693), Marshall (3,551), Mason (2,087), McDowell (1,652), Mercer (5,236), Mineral (3,003), Mingo (2,792), Monongalia (9,445), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,255), Nicholas (1,932), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,970), Putnam (5,399), Raleigh (7,132), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,306), Tucker (549), Tyler (753), Upshur (2005), Wayne (3,203), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (468), Wood (7,989), Wyoming (2,080).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV