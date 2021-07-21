New 2021 FREE Colorado Bed & Breakfast print directory and updated website just released
The free print directory can be ordered by emailing marketing@InnsofColorado.org and includes B&B member inns throughout the state of Colorado, information on each property.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado just released their updated FREE Print Directory of inns. The new B&B Directory can be ordered by sending an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org and includes member properties throughout the state of Colorado, information on each property including photographs, direct contact information and #BookDirect website addresses. The recently updated association website provides additional details and immediate access to information at www.InnsofColorado.org
Colorado activities include arts, culture, music, outdoor markets, historic sites and more. The state's scenery is as varied as accommodations. While staying at a Colorado B&B, guest travel plans can include easy access activities such as biking, hiking, horseback riding, whitewater rafting or fishing. During a stay, guests can also explore the Colorado's historic areas to take a stroll through ancient cliff dwellings, walk in dinosaur tracks, visit one of the many restored trading forts, view mountain vistas, and listen to traditional cowboy music or upbeat mountain jazz, all while returning home to a beautifully appointed bed and breakfast and enjoying a delicious breakfast served each morning.
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association is a quality-oriented organization dedicated to providing guests with high standards, excellent accommodations, delicious breakfasts, and traditional innkeeper hospitality. The new Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado 2021 State Directory contains location, phone numbers, #BookDirect website addresses, and a full-color photo of each property. All member bed and breakfast inns must meet quality standards.
For guests seeking online information, the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website includes direct inn website access and reservation availability links with detailed information, a travel and recipe blog, association membership information, and a cookbook order form. Website visitors may use the handy digital 2021 State Directory order form and also subscribe to the Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights E-newsletter, distributed regularly with specials, events, recipes and features on member inns.
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado members throughout the state include a variety of bed & breakfasts located in historic homes, mountain lodges, country farmhouses, and urban inns. Visit the association website at www.InnsofColorado.org for the online order form. Copies of the FREE 2021 Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Official State Directory are also available at member inns and Colorado State Welcome Centers locations.
The association encourages guests to #BookDirect on each member's official inn website to receive the best offers, availability and rates at member properties. Booking direct with individual inns and from official bed and breakfast websites can save time, money to "Rest at the Best Colorado has to Offer". To order your FREE 2021 printed State Directory of B&Bs, send an email requesting your copy to marketing@InnsofColorado.org
