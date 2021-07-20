Ongoing wastewater discharge in Davenport’s Walnut Creek

DAVENPORT—An ongoing wastewater discharge in Walnut Creek was reported to the city of Davenport’s Public Works and to DNR about 2 p.m. today,

A resident reported wastewater bubbling up close to the creek near the end of Blue Grass Road and north of West River Drive (U.S. Highway 61 Business loop on the southwest edge of Davenport).

The city has equipment on site to attempt to determine if and where the wastewater pipeline is damaged. Once they’ve jetted the pipeline, they will repair the damage. They expect to fix the line in the next couple of days.

It’s unknown how much wastewater has been released or how long it’s been discharging. The DNR recommends keeping children and pets away from Walnut Creek until 24 to 48 hours after repairs are completed.