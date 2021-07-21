Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 22, 2021

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Adams

Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

City of Conneaut

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Logan Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Goshen Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mad River Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Parma Heights Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wings Academy 1

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Allen Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Pitsburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Thompson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Ashley

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Rushcreek Conservancy District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Hilliard

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

OSU Global Gateways, LLC

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Clifton Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Cedarville Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati Technology Academy

 

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Highland

Fairfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County Tourism Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

City of Steubenville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Bennington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Pataskala

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hopewell Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Pleasant Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Zane Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Paint Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stokes Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Spencer Community Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Solid Waste Facility

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Village of Edison

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Clearwater Council of Governments

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Village of Corning

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Worthington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Barberton Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Leesburg Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Millcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

City of Lebanon

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

City of Rossford

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

North Baltimore Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

 

 

