Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Ashtabula City of Conneaut IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Logan Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Belmont County Transportation Improvement District FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Goshen Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mad River Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Union Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Parma Heights Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wings Academy 1 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Allen Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Pitsburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Defiance County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance County Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Thompson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Ashley IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Rushcreek Conservancy District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Hilliard IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 OSU Global Gateways, LLC IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Clifton Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Cedarville Landfill IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018 Highland Fairfield Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County Tourism Bureau IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson City of Steubenville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Bennington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Pataskala IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hopewell Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Pleasant Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Zane Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Lucas County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Paint Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stokes Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Spencer Community Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Miami County Solid Waste Facility IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Village of Edison IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Village of Corning IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Pickaway County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Worthington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Barberton Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Leesburg Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Millcreek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren City of Lebanon IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood City of Rossford C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 North Baltimore Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

