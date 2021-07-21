Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Ashtabula
City of Conneaut
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Logan Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Goshen Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mad River Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Parma Heights Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wings Academy 1
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Allen Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Pitsburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Defiance County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance County Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
B.S.T.& G. Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Thompson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Ashley
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Rushcreek Conservancy District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Hilliard
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
OSU Global Gateways, LLC
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Clifton Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Cedarville Landfill
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati Technology Academy
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018
Highland
Fairfield Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County Tourism Bureau
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
City of Steubenville
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Bennington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Pataskala
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hopewell Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Pleasant Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Zane Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Lucas County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Paint Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stokes Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Spencer Community Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Miami County Solid Waste Facility
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Village of Edison
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Clearwater Council of Governments
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Village of Corning
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Worthington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Barberton Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Leesburg Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Millcreek Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
City of Lebanon
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
City of Rossford
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
North Baltimore Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
