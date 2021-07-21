Global Microprocessor And GPU Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Microprocessor And GPU Market 2021-2030

Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, The global microprocessor and GPU market is expected to grow from $78.56 billion in 2020 to $86.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the microprocessor and GPU market is mainly due to the rapid growth in technology in industrial segments, increase in demand for consumer electronics, demand for high-performance and energy-efficient processors and GPUs, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment, increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning-based applications and implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $111.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing adoption of the Internet of Things enabled devices and equipment will positively influence the market for microprocessors and GPU in the forecast period.

The microprocessor and GPU market consists of the sales of microprocessors and GPU by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing microprocessors and GPUs. A microprocessor is a type of miniature electronic device that comprises logic, arithmetic, and control circuitry to perform central processing unit functions in a computer. GPU is referred to as the graphics processing unit and it is used in applications such as graphics and video rendering.

Trends In The Global Microprocessor And GPU Market

Increasing launch of powerful and high-performance microprocessors and GPUs is a key trend in the microprocessor and GPU market. Major players in the industry are emphasizing designing and developing new processors with advanced features to gain a competitive advantage over other companies operating in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Nvidia has launched its most affordable desktop GPU with ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060. It delivers twice the raster performance and 10x the ray tracing performance as compared to the company’s older GeForce GTX-series product-GeForce GTX 1060. Moreover, it offers previous-gen gamers a massive upgrade with high fidelity graphics, fast frame rates, and game-changing features such as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS.

Global Microprocessor And GPU Market Segments:

The global microprocessor and GPU market is further segmented based on architecture, GPU type, application and geography.

By Architecture: X86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC

By GPU Type: Discrete, Integrated

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Others

By Geography: The global microprocessor and GPU market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the microprocessor and GPU market in 2020.

Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microprocessor and GPU global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microprocessor and GPU market, microprocessor and GPU global market share, microprocessor and GPU global market players, microprocessor and GPU global market segments and geographies, microprocessor and GPU market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Microprocessor And GPU Market Organizations Covered: Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nvidia, AMD, BroardCom, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, Marvell, IBM, Renesas Electronics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Microprocessor And GPU Global Market Report 2021:

