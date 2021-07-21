Shaftsbury Barracks - Agg Assault / DUI / Gross Neg Op / LSA
CASE#: 21B302024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin / Sgt Justin Walker / Trooper Nick
Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 / 2017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 346, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Gross Negligent Operation / DUI -Alcohol / Duty
to Stop - Crash
ACCUSED: Robert Viores
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Pownal VT
VICTIM: Ralph and Judith Greenawalt
AGE: 73 / 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Route 346 in Pownal for a
report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a house. Witnesses observed the
operator, later identified as Robert Viores, operating at a high rate of speed
ultimately losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the house and fleeing
the scene on foot. The witnesses chased Robert on foot and held him on the
ground until Troopers arrived.
Robert showed signs of alcohol impairment and was quickly taken into custody.
Robert was charged with Aggravated Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, DUI -
Alcohol, and Duty to Stop. Robert was ordered to be held without bail with a
court date of July 21, 2021 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court.
The victims were transported to SVMC and treated for what is believed to be
non-life threatening injuries at this time.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Dept.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 21, 2021 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
