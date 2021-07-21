Shaftsbury Barracks - Agg Assault / DUI / Gross Neg Op / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin / Sgt Justin Walker / Trooper Nick

Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 / 2017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 346, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Gross Negligent Operation / DUI -Alcohol / Duty

to Stop - Crash

ACCUSED: Robert Viores

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Pownal VT

VICTIM: Ralph and Judith Greenawalt

AGE: 73 / 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Route 346 in Pownal for a

report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a house. Witnesses observed the

operator, later identified as Robert Viores, operating at a high rate of speed

ultimately losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the house and fleeing

the scene on foot. The witnesses chased Robert on foot and held him on the

ground until Troopers arrived.

Robert showed signs of alcohol impairment and was quickly taken into custody.

Robert was charged with Aggravated Assault, Gross Negligent Operation, DUI -

Alcohol, and Duty to Stop. Robert was ordered to be held without bail with a

court date of July 21, 2021 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court.

The victims were transported to SVMC and treated for what is believed to be

non-life threatening injuries at this time.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Dept.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 21, 2021 / 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421