New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3 (Drugs)/ FIPO/ Impeding

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/20/21, 2238 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #3 (Drugs)

-False reports to law enforcement

-Impeding an investigation

ACCUSED: Ryan Melchionda

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/20/21 at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers identified the operator as Ryan Melchionda (30) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Melchionda, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Melchionda consistently lied to law enforcement, attempted to blame another individual for this incident, and impeded the investigation. Melchionda was screened and subsequently placed under arrest. Melchionda was transported to the New Haven Barrack for processing, and later to Porter Hospital to provide a blood sample.

Melchionda was released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Melchionda was also issued multiple traffic tickets, to include driving with a civilly suspended license and leaving the roadway.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.