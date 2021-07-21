New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3 (Drugs)/ FIPO/ Impeding
CASE#: 21B501687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/20/21, 2238 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI #3 (Drugs)
-False reports to law enforcement
-Impeding an investigation
ACCUSED: Ryan Melchionda
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/20/21 at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers identified the operator as Ryan Melchionda (30) of Burlington, VT. While speaking with Melchionda, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Melchionda consistently lied to law enforcement, attempted to blame another individual for this incident, and impeded the investigation. Melchionda was screened and subsequently placed under arrest. Melchionda was transported to the New Haven Barrack for processing, and later to Porter Hospital to provide a blood sample.
Melchionda was released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Melchionda was also issued multiple traffic tickets, to include driving with a civilly suspended license and leaving the roadway.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.