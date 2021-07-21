MUSMUSIC DEBUTS IN KINGSTON JAMAICA, the birthplace of reggae.
MusMusic is a new approach to wellness that promotes "music as medicine" for hope and health.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQMK Global, international distributors of MusNatural Muscadine grape seed and skin extract, announce their commitment to support “music as medicine” with a reception in Hope Garden, Jamaica and a live performance by brothers Quino and James McWhinney of Big Mountain reggae.
Big Mountain is in Jamaica releasing its 13th album Freedom produced by multiple-Grammy award winning engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger at Anchor Studio, Kingston. The album’s main themes of hope, love, and renewal compliment IQMK Global’s commitment to improving the world by transforming health and renewing hope.
“MusNatural Muscadine grape is a whole food, all natural supplement that helps people to feel better just like great music does,”says Mike Asghari , President and Founder of IQMK Global. “We want to promote music as a movement for better health around the world. MusMusic is our stage to do that.”
The company plans MusMusic festivals for health and hope around the world starting September 2021 in Mexico and continuing throughout 2022 with events slated in the United States, Philippines, Indonesia, Dubai, and Europe. More information will be forthcoming on the company’s website at www.IQMK.net
Joaquin “Quino” McWhinney, lead singer and founder of Big Mountain reggae is the international musician spokesperson for MusNatural. “Music has always been a force for positive change in our world,” says Quino, “and to marry music to natural healing and better living is a powerful next step. The MusNatural product transformed my own health and continues to bring me more vitality every day.”
IQMK Global’s MusMusic debut Garden Party will be held this coming Sunday, June 25, 3021 at the Pavilion Garden, Hope Garden, Kingston, Jamaica from 11 am - 2 pm. Media seeking credentials to attend should call Tanya Abreu at 01-561-358-5230.
