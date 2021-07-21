Big Mountain Reggae's New FREEDOM Album Rises from the Ashes of the Global Pandemic
Big Mountain's Freedom Album gets people up dancing again. Roots reggae music with reggaeton, dancehall, and pop influences.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this coming Saturday, July 24, 2021, a listening party for Big Mountain’s new album FREEDOM will be held at Anchor Studios in Kingston Jamaica where it was engineered by Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger winner of several Grammys including best reggae album of the year 2021 for Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals.
“This album is a unique sound and blend of global reggae that should appeal to lovers of reggae of all ages and cultures, says Fatta. “Roots reggae is our foundation but additional layers of dancehall, reggaeton, and pop on this album give it real “global flavor and mass appeal.”
Tracks on Big Mountain’s 13th album like “You Got Me Up Dancing” and “Love is Your Culture” are high energy dance tunes that were written to remind listeners that renewal is possible and music brings more energy to life. More traditional songs like ”Freedom is Not Free” with Mykal Rose and “Must Respect the Child” with Aston Barrett Jr of the Wailers give the album universal roots reggae appeal. A remake of the Eagles legendary song “Hotel California” features reggae guitar superstar Earl “Chinna” Smith. International musicians and master producers Sly and Robbie, reggae songstress Tanya Stephens, Spanish pop singer Torai, Mexican reggae band Bamboo and others also contribute to the depth and diversity of the Freedom album.
“This album is legacy for me,” says Joaquin Quino McWhinney, lead singer and founder of Big Mountain in the 1990s. “Our band’s mega hit Baby I Love Your Way showed me the influence our music can have in people’s lives and on the globe. We want Freedom to help us all rise up from the ashes of the COVID pandemic dancing and determined to make the world a kinder and healthier place.”
Big Mountain’s Freedom Listening Party will be broadcast live on the band’s new Facebook page Beyond Big Mountain at 5 pm, Saturday, July 24, 2021 from Anchor Studios in Kingston, Jamaica. Local press seeking to attend can call Tanya Abreu at 1-561-358-5230 or email beyondbigmountain@gmail.com
