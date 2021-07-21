St. Albans Barracks//DUI-Drug, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 21A202690

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 7/20/2021 – 1426 hours

LOCATION: Fletcher Road, Fairfax, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI Drug/LSA

ACCUSED: Michael J Clark

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 20th, 2021 at approximately 1426 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of erratic operation on Rt. 104 in Fairfax, VT. A second report came in about the same vehicle hitting a mailbox without stopping on Fletcher Road in Fairfax. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Michael Clark (DOB:3/01/1967) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle impaired. Clark was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Clark was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 9/14/2021 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 9/14/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Dylan LaMere

Vermont State Police-St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans VT, 05478

Dylan.LaMere@vermont.gov

(802)524-5993