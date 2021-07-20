FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 20, 2021

Governor Parson Announces $4 million in New Grant Programs to Combat Crimes Against Children and Provide Additional Support to Crime Victim Service Agencies

Governor Mike Parson today announced $4 million in new grant opportunities to combat crimes against children and to provide additional funding to agencies that provide services to crime victims. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's Office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov