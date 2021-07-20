Building Bridges: The Philippines and Dynamico Space partners to expand opportunities for US and Philippine startups
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 30 June 2021, San Francisco, California – The first hybrid (in-person and online) and inaugural event organized at the recently opened Dynamico Space at the Philippine Center in San Francisco, California, entitled “Building Bridges: The Philippines and SF Startups and Mentoring was held on 30 June 2021.
The event was headlined by Philippine Consul General in San Francisco Neil Frank Ferrer, Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba, Dynamico Mentor and Founder/CTO of Joymode Wonolo Waynn Lue, and GlobalSF Executive Director Darlene Chiu-Bryant.
Dynamico Space serves as a community and networking hub for entrepreneurs and offers access to mentorship from Silicon Valley founders and technology leaders. With a floor area of 10,000 square feet (930 square meters), it consists of private conference rooms and individual workspaces. It shall also host events on a regular basis in order to provide networking opportunities for those availing of the space.
The facility also brings opportunities to serve as a co-working space and innovation hub for startups from other Southeast Asian countries and a vast potential for US startups to expand their reach to the 650 million strong ASEAN region. Besides offering flexible co-working spaces, Dynamico provides added advantage with its back-office support so that companies can focus on their core services. As of its launching, Dynamico has 12 resident mentors.
With Dynamico Space located at the Philippine Center, the Philippine Consulate embarked on a public-private partnership to jointly coordinate in assisting Philippine startups gain exposure in the United States, and in turn, for US startups to expand their market in the Philippines. Consul General Neil Ferrer showcased startups founded by Filipino-Americans such as Plentina and TangApp, which attained success even during the pandemic. Plentina provides e-wallet credit for Filipinos for their everyday purchases, while TangApp offers payment service platform for overseas Filipinos to provide for their families back home.
Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba, who heads the Competitiveness and Innovation Group of the DTI described the event as a signal of hope and inspiration in shaing the future of Philippine and Silicon Valley startup cooperation as we recover from the COVID19 pandemic. The partnership also complements DTI’s efforts in the implementation of the Innovative Startup Act (ISA), which includes tax breaks and grants for startups along with startup visas, building of startup ecozones, startup grant fund, and an innovative venture fund.
Dynamico’s resident mentor, Waynn Lue, Founder and CEO of Joymode and an angel investor, announced that the focus of Dynamico will be on building mentorship that will help founders and companies connect with mentors who can advice them and rely on their expertise in various ways. The mentors at Dynamico have experiences in various stages of companies – founders, investors, entrepreneurs – and who have access to people who understands Silicon Valley and how it works.
The core mentorship program at Dynamico involves (a) mentorship by other entrepreneurs and founders; (b) Founder program or expertise mentorship; (c) South East Asia launchpad; and (d) Investor mentorship or fund raising.
The event is available on demand at https://fb.watch/v/25zKciABh/
For those who are interested to know more about doing business in the Philippines, Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) offices in New York, Washington DC, Silicon Valley, and Los Angeles are ready to assist you. Meet the team at http://partnerphilippines.com
