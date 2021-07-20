» News » 2021 » Robertsville State Park hosts night hike and inter...

Robertsville State Park hosts night hike and interpretive programs about turtles, armadillos and mammals in July

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 20, 2021 – The interpretive staff at Robertsville State Park invites the public to attend a guided hike and upcoming interpretive programs during July.

Lost Hill Night Hike 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 23

Participants will challenge their senses and rediscover the Lost Hill hiking trail at night. Those interested in joining should meet the park interpreter at the campground shower house for this unique adventure. Please be sure to bring a flashlight and water and wear clothing appropriate for hiking.

Interpretation Station: Turtles of the Meramec 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Visitors interested in participating can join a park interpreter at the River Day-Use Area between 2-4 p.m. to check out the turtles of the Meramec. Participants will learn about the various shelled specimens while learning some turtle talk to impress friends on their next river trip.

Armadillos Abound 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Visitors interested in in learning about armadillos can join a park naturalist at the campground shower house. These shelled critters are found throughout the southern half of Missouri (and not just on the side of the road), but facts about these unique critters still seem far and few. Seating is limited, so please be sure to bring chair.

Mammals of Missouri 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31

Visitors can take their park experience to the next level by joining a park interpreter to learn about mammals and their roles in Missouri's natural resources. The program will take place at the campground shower house. Seating is limited, so please be sure to bring a chair.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Robertsville State Park is located at 902 State Park Drive in Robertsville. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park, call 636-257-3788.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###