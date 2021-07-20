NDOT Reopens Flooded Highways in Record Time in Clark and Lincoln Counties

ALAMO, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reopened a flood ravaged section of U.S. Highway 93 at Mile Marker 23.5, near the southern tip of Upper Pahranagat Lake, at 11:58 a.m., July 16, in Lincoln County. Also, a smaller segment of State Route 168 (Glendale-Moapa Road) at Interstate 15 was reopened around the same time in Clark County.

Torrential rain and mud slides closed the roadways around 10 p.m., July 14, leaving behind a 10-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide earthen deposit across U.S. Highway 93 measuring 1,000-foot-long or the equivalent of nearly three football fields laid end-to-end. In response, two-dozen workers and equipment operators utilized a fleet of six front wheel loaders, a motor grader, nine tractor-trailers, and a bulldozer to move over 17,000 cubic yards of material – a feat that required over 600 truck trips.

Additionally, crews lined each side of the 30-foot-wide roadway with a V-shaped earthen channel, partly safeguarding against future flooding. The stretch of impacted rural highway averages over 3,000 vehicles daily. Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. was the emergency response general contractor, aided by department maintenance staff. The total repair cost is about $50,000.

“Our dedicated staff and contractor worked overtime, coming together as a team to safely and quickly to reopen these two critical highway segments to the traveling public,” said NDOT District Engineer Mario Gomez.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.