Southbound I-11 Nightly Ramp Closures, Upgrades July 21-August 5 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime southbound Interstate 11 ramp closures in Henderson.

Wednesday Night, July 21—Tuesday Morning, July 27 • The eastbound 215 Beltway onramp to southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of July 21 and concluding the morning of July 27 in Henderson.

Sunday Night, July 25—Thursday Morning, July 29 • The Horizon Drive on and offramps at southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of July 25 and concluding the morning of July 29 in Henderson.

Tuesday Night, July 27—Monday Morning, August 2 • The College Drive on and offramps at southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of July 27 and concluding the morning of August 2 in Henderson.

Wednesday Night, July 28—Thursday Morning, August 5 • The Wagonwheel Drive on and offramps at southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of July 28 and concluding the morning of August 5 in Henderson.

The temporary closures are needed for ramp deck repairs as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally calls for installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management, plus new bridge painting and drainage enhancements as well as lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.