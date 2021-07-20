JESSE BROCK RELEASES HIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM "STREAMLINER" TO GLOBAL RADIO
Jesse Brock - "Streamliner"
Jesse Brock
AirPlayDirect.com
Jesse Brock, Sound Biscuit recording artist, is pleased to announce the release of his highly anticipated new album, "Streamliner".
‘Streamliner’ has been one of the best times & true joys of my professional career. The opportunity to work with an amazing group of musicians & Dave Maggard was a moment in time I will never forget.”FRANKLIN, TN, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Biscuit Productions recording artist Jesse Brock is pleased to announce the release of his highly anticipated new album, “Streamliner”.
— Jesse Brock, Sound Biscuit Productions Recording Artist
"I've known Jesse Brock since he was a young fellow playing in his dad's family band and one of the things that has always impressed me is that his playing is infectious," says Doyle Lawson. "You can see the joy in his face and feel that joy as he translates it through his playing. Jesse offers up a collection of original songs from various writers as well as a few previously recorded ones and all of them are top drawer listening. Surrounding himself with an excellent cast of players, you are sure to enjoy "Streamliner" to the fullest!"
AirPlayDirect.com/Streamliner
“Recording my new album ‘Streamliner’ has been one of the best times and true joys of my professional career," said Jesse Brock, Sound Biscuit Recording Artist. "Having the opportunity to work with an absolutely amazing group of musicians and my good friend Dave Maggard was a moment in time that I will never forget.”
“This was an incredible opportunity to work with some of the best in the business. The level of talent and experience put into this project is truly amazing," says Dave Maggard, Sound Biscuit Productions. "Jesse signed with Sound Biscuit wanting to put together something that showed his ability to arrange and produce a project that presented the craftsmanship he strives for every time he opens up his mandolin case. ‘Streamliner’ has accomplished that."
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, entertainment and media consulting firm. Our Clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.
Lynda Weingartz
AirPlay Direct
+1 615-305-4567
lynda@AirPlayDirect.com
Jesse Brock - "Kiss On A Cold, Cold Stone"