Derby / Assault on a CO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 at approximately 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a Corrections Officer
ACCUSED: Dontay Canada
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Joseph Millett
AGE: 33
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/11/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police were notified of an assault on a Correctional Officer that occurred on 4/9/2021 at Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road in Newport, VT. Investigation revealed that Dontay Canada (39) assaulted Correctional Officer Joseph Millett. At the conclusion of the investigation, Canada, who is now incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility was subsequently issued a citation into Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/2021 at 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: Not Available.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.