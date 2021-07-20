Derby / Assault on a CO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 at approximately 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a Corrections Officer

ACCUSED: Dontay Canada

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Joseph Millett

AGE: 33

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/11/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police were notified of an assault on a Correctional Officer that occurred on 4/9/2021 at Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road in Newport, VT. Investigation revealed that Dontay Canada (39) assaulted Correctional Officer Joseph Millett. At the conclusion of the investigation, Canada, who is now incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility was subsequently issued a citation into Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/2021 at 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: Not Available.

