Derby / Assault on a CO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 at approximately 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a Corrections Officer

 

ACCUSED: Dontay Canada                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Joseph Millett

AGE: 33

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/11/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police were notified of an assault on a Correctional Officer that occurred on 4/9/2021 at Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road in Newport, VT. Investigation revealed that Dontay Canada (39) assaulted Correctional Officer Joseph Millett. At the conclusion of the investigation, Canada, who is now incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility was subsequently issued a citation into Orleans County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/2021 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility     

MUG SHOT: Not Available.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Derby / Assault on a CO

